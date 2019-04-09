Titans Hosting Patriots and Steelers This August in Preseason

(titansonline.com) NASHVILLE, TENN. – The National Football League announced the 2019 preseason schedule this afternoon and the Titans will be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on August 25 for a week three matchup. Additionally, the Titans will be hosting the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots in week 2 (Aug. 15-18) at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans open their preseason slate at Philadelphia (weekend of Aug. 8-11) and travel to NFC North Division Champ Chicago (Aug. 29 or 30) for the preseason finale. Final dates and times will be announced over the next month.