TBI investigates fatal officer involved shooting in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — TBI agents are investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Hamilton County that happened shortly after midnight.

Investigators say three Hamilton County deputies responded to reports of a disorderly person on Broyles Drive. They say when the arrived Charles Bradley Payne was armed with a baseball bat.

Investigators say Payne dropped the bat, but then pulled out a knife. Deputies say that escalated the situation. One of them fired his service weapon at Payne, who died at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Neighbors say it is out of the norm for something like this to happen. They say the neighborhood is usually very quiet.