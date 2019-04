CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fire crews rushed to Rivermont Elementary Tuesday morning because of an automatic alarm.

The school was evacuated due to light smoke in the hallways.

Firefighters traced the smoke to the heating and air unit, not a fire.

They ventilated the building and set up air monitors.

After deciding the air was clear enough, they let the students back in.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to the school.