Missouri State’s Kellie Harper Getting Lady Vols Head Coaching Job

It appears the search is over for the Lady Vols coaching job.

According to multiple reports, Missouri State head coach Kellie Jolly Harper will be named UT’s new head coach. She’ll replace Holly Warlick.

Harper is a former Lady Vols player who won three national titles at UT.

Harper led Missouri State to the Sweet 16 this season, and was named the Kay Yow national coach of the year on Monday.

She has also served as the head coach at Western Carolina and North Carolina State, and she was also an assistant coach at UTC.