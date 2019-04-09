Golden Apple: Jillian Green

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) – Jillian Green wants to make sure her students are getting the most out of their education.

The 4th grade teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary wants her kids to push themselves to succeed.

But Green also tries to build up their confidence at the same time.

School Principal Sharon Dodds appreciates her hard work.

“What we all love about Ms. Green while I would is she builds relationships with her children first. When she starts each year with the kids, she makes sure that they are comfortable in her classroom.”

Students say their teacher not only cares about them, but makes sure they understand their subjects.

Green knows her job is important.

“Our curriculum is, it’s very intense. It’s very deep these days. We want to do the best and I always try to do my best to keep them

engaged. And want to come to school every day to be a part of this community. Our world is a hard place and I want my students to know that they are the best.”

That’s why Jillian Green has won this week’s Golden Apple Award.