Durham shutting down in Chattanooga after losing bus contract

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Durham School Services has filed notice that they are shutting down their operations in Chattanooga.

They are currently operating buses for Hamilton County schools, but their contract is expiring. And the school board just picked First Student to replace them.

In their Employee Dislocation warning, the company said they would close their Chattanooga facilities by June 30th.

That means 314 employees will lose their jobs at the Dodds Avenue, Hickory Valley Road and Middle Valley Road locations.

Durham operated the bus involved in the Woodmore Elementary crash.