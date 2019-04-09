Demonstrators ask Sheriff not to turn man over to ICE

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A group of Chattanooga immigrants staged a short demonstration at the Hamilton county sheriff’s office, asking that one undocumented man be released from jail.

With support from a Washington D.C. advocacy group known as “United we Dream”, the demonstrators were there to appeal to Sheriff Jim Hammond not to turn Edgar Diaz over to the immigration service.

- Advertisement -

Diaz was arrested for driving “too slowly”, according to his wife, Anabella.

Luzhilda Campos of United We Dream says “I think that the reality is that right now, there is a man being detained, and that there is a man, that they’re wanting to hand over to ICE.”

“And that there’s a family out here suffering and fighting for their loved one to be released. And the Sheriff has the ability and the power to call in and get him released.”

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says no one there was notified of the event, and no one responded to the demonstrators.