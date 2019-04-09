Defensive End Adrian Clayborn Returning to the Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Defensive end Adrian Clayborn is returning to the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year contract following one season with the New England Patriots.

The 30-year-old Clayborn played for the Falcons from 2015-17 and is best known for setting a team record with six sacks against the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

Clayborn had 11 tackles and 3½ sacks in the regular season and postseason for the Super Bowl champion Patriots last season. He had 13 sacks in his three seasons with the Falcons.

Clayborn was a first-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2011 draft. He had 13 sacks in four seasons with the Buccaneers.

