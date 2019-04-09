Crime Victims Week memorial service

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The state of Tennessee is observing Crime Victims Week, and Chattanooga’s event was this morning at Chester Frost Park.

Local officers joined in the observance.

The Tennessee Board of Parole, along with the TBI and others, are co-sponsoring the series of meetings.

Our own Chip Chapman was the M-C of the event.

The purpose of the event was to pay tribute to victims of crime with a tree-planting ceremony at Chester Frost Park.

Victim Coordinator Kevin Karas says “This ceremony annually, every year around April, we honor all of our crime victims, to realize the impact of what’s happened in their life, and to just show them that the community cares about them, and to make sure that they’re aware of their rights, and to kind of reach out a hand to them, to help them. ”

The names of local victims of crime were read out loud.

Similar meetings are being held across the state this week.