Multiple drug arrests at Bradley County motel

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says a string of drug arrests started with a report of a suspicious car on Friday.

Their officers stopped two men in a Mercedes in the motel parking lot.

One of them had a warrant for failure to appear in court.

When Jimmy Ogle got out of the car, they say they could see drug paraphernalia in the car.

The driver, Juan Sanchez Jr., said he came by the hotel to visit a friend in room 120.

When officers brought in a K-9 unit, the dog responded to drugs in both the Mercedes and a Toyota Camry next to it.

They found two pounds of meth in the Mercedes along with a loaded handgun.

They arrested the two men and then paid a visit to room 120.

The friend that Sanchez was there to see was Lluvia Selene Reyes.

She admitted to owning the Camry.

When officers searched that car, they say they found meth and marijuana.

And then they found a half ounce of meth and another handgun with a serial number filed off in the motel room.

So in all, two people in the room and the two in the car were all arrested.

And it turns out that Reyes was out on bond for another drug arrest in Charleston just two days before.

In that case, they found her with 30 pounds of meth for resale.