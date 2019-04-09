200 students participate in Murray Co. Special Olympics

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Close to 200 Murray County students participated in their annual Special Olympics this morning.

For four years, the Murray County High School has hosted the county’s Special Olympics. Dozens of students make friends, compete for medals and leave happier. And this year’s was bigger than ever before.

“It’s just a blessing to watch all these kids, how happy it makes them,” Broken Heart Ranch’s Michelle Morrison said.

Ninety-two Murray County students from nine county schools participated in this year’s Special Olympics. Each athlete was paired with a Murray County High School student.

“Helping them out and like seeing that they have a smile on their face like with the smallest thing like a little jump, it’s the best feeling ever,” junior Lupita Albor said.

The students say this is one of the biggest days of the year for Murray County.

“Everybody is so supportive. Like I said, we have like 100 volunteers from the high school, and we had a waiting list. Like, so many kids want to help but we obviously can’t take all the kids, but the kids here really want to help,” Murray County Special Olympics Coordinator Angela Ausmus said.

Chatsworth Fire brought a fire engine for the kids to explore, and Broken Heart Ranch brought the highlight of the day — therapy horse Flossy.

“Some of the kids that normally don’t say a lot when they come out here to paint the horse, they were talking and painting and writing their names. These horses just bring out a lot in them,” Morrison said.

“Just seeing how happy there are, just being here and stuff gets you to enjoy your day a little bit more and stuff, and gets you to enjoy life a little bit more,” junior Makayley Sanford said.

Organizers hope every Murray county school will participate next year, making the event bigger and better.