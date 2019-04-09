Chickamauga school board members hold off discussions on Superintendent’s contract

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WDEF) – Melody Day continued her usual role as Superintendent during the school board’s meeting Monday night.

The board was expected to talk about Day’s employment contract, but didn’t.

The board’s chairman declined to comment on camera, but explained that they are still gathering and waiting on information.

Day also declined to comment, she said, as the Georgia Professional Standards Commission is investigating a possible violation.

One month ago, Day pleaded no contest a complaint that she attempted to defraud a Belk by changing price-tags on merchandise.

A judge ordered her to pay Belk $525 in restitution, stay away from Belk stores and seek counseling.

Day has been with the school district for around 40 years.