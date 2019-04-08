TECH BYTE: Apps Help Keep Track of Your Health

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Keeping up with doctors visits, medications, and medical records can be overwhelming.

But it doesn’t have to be.

- Advertisement -

Some smartphone apps make it easier for you to track your health.

“It’s a real patient satisfier as far as just having information at your fingertips,” said Matt Gibson, Erlanger Health System.

The MyCHART app lets you check your health information 24/7.

It’s not just available at Erlanger Health System, but at other healthcare centers across the country.

“Epic is the largest electronic health records, you know, one of the biggest in this country, and so those that have Epic offer MyCHART,” Gibson said.

MyCHART is easy to access on your phone, or your computer.

Gibson says plenty of people are already taking advantage of it. Erlanger has more than 49,000 patients enrolled in MyCHART, and Gibson says that number is growing.

“I think just speaks to the interest in having access to my information when I want it, and as frequently as I want to see it, and especially the scheduling capability is really attractive to our patients, being able to schedule appointments through MyCHART,” he said.

Through MyCHART, Gibson says you can also change your appointments, securely message any questions, plus look at your medications and any procedures you’ve had.

You can even request to refill prescriptions using the app.

If you have an iPhone, Gibson says the Apple Health app is another way you can easily access your health information on the go, especially if you’ve been to multiple hospitals.

“Apple’s had their Health app on their iPhone since about 2014, but it’s really just in the last year, connected with hospitals’ electronic health records – MyCHART,” Gibson said. “So basically, if you have a MyCHART account, but you also go to the Cleveland Clinic, or UCLA, or one of these other leading health systems across the country, and you want to see both sets of records in one app, the Apple Health app enables that.”

The Apple Health app should already be on your iPhone, but you can easily download MyChart through your phone’s app store.