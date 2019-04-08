Soddy Daisy woman charged with threatening officers children

SODDY DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Soddy Daisy woman did not go to jail peaceably according to her arrest report.

25 year old Kayla Marie Hood was involved in a dispute with a family member when officers arrived Saturday afternoon.

The family member wanted to press charges against her for damaging the home.

But when the officer tried to take her into custody, he says she head butted the squad car windows and tried to do the same to him.

He says on the way to jail, she threatened to kill him and even his children.

Then at the police department, she again banged her head, leaving dents in the drywall.

Hood has been charged with:

DESTRUCTION OF GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTS

ASSAULT ON POLICE

VANDALISM

RESISTING ARREST