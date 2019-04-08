Secret Service director, other top DHS officials leaving amid overhaul

More top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials are leaving the Trump administration, two senior administration officials said Monday, as Washington grapples with the news of

U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Lee Cissna, DHS undersecretary for management Claire Grady and DHS general counsel John Mitnick are all leaving the administration. The officials’ departures are part of a system-wide purge of senior management at DHS as top Trump adviser Stephen Miller looks to overhaul immigration-related policy and personnel.

Grady was the official standing in the way in December when the president wanted to oust Nielsen. The president would have had to place Grady in charge of DHS, given that she was the most senior Senate-confirmed official there.

More departures could be imminent.

These departures also come as Mr. Trump announced last week he wants to go in a “tougher” direction than his original pick for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Tom Vitiello.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the flow of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, and his top officials’ inability to fix the matter. In recent days, he has threatened to close the border, or at least large parts of it, if he doesn’t get what he wants.

This is a developing story and will be updated.