CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An inmate was seriously injured overnight at the Hamilton County Jail.

Officials say jailers found the prisoner unresponsive around 11 PM Sunday night.

They believe he was involved in a fight with a cellmate.

The inmate is listed in critical condition at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says “The circumstances around the incident are under investigation by the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division.”