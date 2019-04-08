Police use a CARTA bus to catch distracted drivers

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A bunch of law enforcement personnel were out in force today looking for distracted drivers. Chances are, you didn’t notice them at all.

News 12’s Ashley Henderson explains.

“Lane one, 75 North, coming underneath the 153 bridge, black, Honda CRV, Texting and Driving.”

STEVE DILLARD, SR. LAW ENFORCEMENT LIAISON, TN. HWY. SAFETY OFFICE

“We’re here today because we want to bring attention to our drivers again. We’re looking for distracted driving.”

One of the ways they were getting drivers attention today, was by helping to spot distracted drivers from a CARTA bus, then radioing patrol officers to pull those drivers over and write them tickets. It was called: Operation Incognito.

“GREY Traverse, Lane number one passenger, no seatbelt.”

Tennessee is number one in the nation for distracted drivers, partly from the high number of traffic fatalities caused by distracted drivers. The state had more than thirty-one hundred distracted driver related traffic fatalities in 2017.

REGENA YOUNG – ADULT TRAUMA, ERLANGER “For us at the level one trauma center, motor vehicular accidents are the number two cause of trauma patients coming in to us, and so certainly that is a huge area that we can improve on.”

LT. Danny Jones with the Chattanooga Police department, says they’ve already had 15 fatal traffic accidents this year.

“White box truck right beside the bus?” “Yeah, right now, it says Eagle Mechanical on the door.”

Multiple agencies teamed up on Operation Incognito today, and there were plenty of violators to keep the THP, Hamilton County Sheriff, and CPD busy, with the help of spotters from various other law enforcement agencies on the bus.

DILLARD: “This is distracted driving week throughout the United States, so this week, we’re spending time working on our roadways to bring attention to our drivers, about this type of behavior, that we’re trying to stop.”

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is additionally emphasizing the move over law, as this is also National Work Zone Awareness Week.

In Chattanooga, Ashley Henderson, News 12 Now.