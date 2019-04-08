Operation Icognito spotting distracted driving through buses

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “Operation Incognito” is underway in our area by sending police officers out in disguise on the highways.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office has joined various state and local partners to promote the campaign to stop distracted driving.

On Monday, various officers boarded a bus for a drive along local highways.

From their higher vantage point, they spot people driving while using their phones, and then report you to officers in squad cars.

Operation Incognito was developed last year to reduce driving mistakes that are causing serious injury and fatalities.

They also are pushing the “Move Over” campaign encouraging drives to make room for workers in high-risk construction zones.

The goal is both public education and writing some tickets to make their point.