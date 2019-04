CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Western Sizzlin in Ooltewah is officially closing its doors yesterday.

The restaurant confirmed the closing to News 12.

In March, an employee at the restaurant was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

A sign on the door now explains that since the diagnosis was announced, customers are declined due to unsustainable business operations at this location.

The restaurant also thanked their “loyal customers” and apologized to the Ooltewah community.