“Gizmo” is lost. He got out of the sitter’s house on 4/06/2019 while his owners were out of town.

Lost on Sequoia Road off of Brainerd Road in Chattanooga.

He is brown, with a smooshed nose.

Male, neutered, and he is skiddish. Please call or text Cameron @ 423-883-4885 or Fred @ 423-260-1313 or Meghan @ 865-386-2818.