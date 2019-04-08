Hamilton Heights Christian Academy closing

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga Christian school well known for its highly successful boys basketball team is closing its doors.

Financial problems are causing Hamilton Heights Christian Academy off Hickory Valley Road to close after the semester.

Graduation will go on as announced on May 9th.

The school informed the faculty on Wednesday.

Hamilton Heights has produced numerous Division I basketball talent.

Last year, graduate Shai Gigleous Alexander was a first round NBA draft pick after playing college ball at Kentucky.

Here is a note from the school in the April newsletter:

A NOTE FROM MRS.

BANKSTON

I want to thank each of you for the support, encouragement, and kind words you’ve spoken, since hearing that the school will be closing.

This was not a decision that was made lightly by the school board and has been devastating for everyone involved.

As an alumni and former teacher of Hamilton Heights, I have watched the school minister to hundreds of students and families and am proud of the impact it has had on the local and international communities.

Please continue to pray for the leadership and faculty as we move towards the end of this

year.

I know that God will open amazing doors for our graduates and underclassmen and am so thankful that I have had the opportunity to get to know each of the students here.