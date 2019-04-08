Former Columbus mayor eyes Georgia US Senate bid as Democrat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – A former mayor of Columbus is running as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate seat now held by incumbent Georgia Republican David Perdue.

Teresa Tomlinson filed Friday with the Federal Elections Commission to establish an exploratory committee.

However, Tomlinson tells the Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus says she might not run if former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams does.

A lawyer, the 54-year-old Tomlinson served two-terms as mayor. She describes herself as a former Republican who left the party, saying she felt the GOP was dividing people along racial, religious and sexual orientation lines to get votes.

Tomlinson entered politics after leading a nonprofit group that works to revitalize central parts of Columbus.

She counts her achievements as mayor as reducing crime, reforming budgeting and connecting neighborhoods by walking and bike trails.

