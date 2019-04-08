EPB Poetry Contest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County school students are showing off their writing skills.

The kids wrote poems as part of a contest sponsored by EPB.

- Advertisement -

That contest gets the students to write stories about African Americans who are making a difference.

Annika Love is a freshman at the Chattanooga Center for the Creative Arts.

“My poem is about Tyler Mitchell who was the first photographer for Vogue, the first black photographer for Vogue. They were these raw and natural pictures. They weren’t, they weren’t edited.”

Related Article: CCA Riverbend Tabletops

Daniel Tomlinson is an 8th grader at Hixson Middle School.

He wrote about an American portrait painter.

“Kehinde Wiley as a fellow growing artist like myself. I immediately connected with Kehinde. Kehinde Wiley maybe one of the most talented and creative portrait painters of his time.

I really connected with him. Because he has also inspired so many other people.”

This marked EPB’s 15th annual Black History Month poetry contest.