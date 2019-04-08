Emergency repairs complete on I 75 bridge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – One week after a partial bridge collapse in Chattanooga, repairs are complete.

TDOT contract crews finished work on the I-75 South ramp over I-24 west in Chattanooga.

The repairs were done early this morning.

The bridge is now back to two lanes.

One week ago a concrete railing from the bridge fell down onto the ramp below.

One car crashed into it and the driver was injured.

Crews worked around the clock to make sure the work was done ahead of schedule.

Jennifer Flynn of TDOT say “They got the work done really quickly. They realized the importance of this artery into East Ridge and onto I-75 going into Atlanta. We are very happy that this is open and that is just one less headache that the drivers in Chattanooga will have to deal with.”

TDOT will perform minor work, such as milling and paving, later this week. This work will require short-term closures and be done during non-peak hours.