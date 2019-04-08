Drugs and guns from a traffic stop in North Carolina mountains

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – Sheriff’s deputies have filed stolen gun and drug charges against two men in a traffic stop on Friday.

As the deputy pulled the vehicle over in the area o NC 141 & US 74, he noticed items in plain sight in the vehicle that were reported stolen from the Murphy Walmart.

The driver handed over a handgun to the deputy.

The Sheriff says it was stolen in 2012.

In addition to the Walmart goods, officers say they found a large amount of suspected heroin, methadone and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Timothy Wayne Barnes was charged with Trafficking in Opium, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Possession of Stolen Goods, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sheriff Derrick Palmer stated “From this stop we are continuing our investigation into Barnes who has been arrested several times by our Agency and others that continue to work with Barnes to bring and distribute illegal drugs into our County. We appreciate working with Murphy Police Department who helped identify the stolen items from Wal-Mart.”

David Cody Roberts was charged with Possession of Stolen Goods. Roberts is currently incarcerated in the Cherokee County Detention Center.