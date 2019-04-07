WWII veteran marks milestone birthday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Meet Stanley Myers. The retired WWII veteran is celebrating not just any birthday but his 100th birthday.

A birthday this grand doesn’t just get any regular presents but ones sent over by Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.

Mickey McCamish says “it’s an honor, it’s just simply an honor to see and participate in the celebration and to say thanks from a grateful community and doing that through the proclamation that the mayor presented to him today.”

Along with the proclamation from the mayor Stanley received a gift from strangers all around the world.

Jessica Duke from Friends of the Troops said “in one week I was able to collect four hundred birthday cards from children all over the U.S., we ended up with twelve states Alaska, California, Florida, Pennsylvania, and just all over the U.S it’s really amazing.”

Paula Hurn who organized Mr. Myers party has worked with Mr. Myers at the North River YMCA for over thirty plus years.

When she deceide to thrown him a party and send out invititations she never thought the outcome would be like this

“It makes me feel wonderful,I had no idea if we would have for or five people here or a hundred people here. So to have the crowd that we got I am really pleased, and I know he is blessed and excited,” said Hurns.

When asked what is his secret for a long life Meyers said his family, his relationship with God, and starting each day with a grateful heart.