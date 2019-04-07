Students show off their artistic side

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – High school students in the district showed off their creative side at the Congressional Art Competition Awards Ceremony.

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual event for high school students and is designed to promote their artistic abilities.

The category for art submissions was Art is Society, and students say it’s important to understand how to shape the future.

“With everything that happens in society has some element of art in in and without creativity technology like they were saying in the ceremony stem schools without creativity it would be no where,” said student Sarah Bargerstock.

The first place winner will have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. attend a reception with winners around the nation, and have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.