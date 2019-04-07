Missing college student found dead in Boston

A student at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston who was missing since Saturday morning was found dead Sunday, officials said. Police do not believe the death of Max Carbone, a 19-year-old biomedical engineering student, is suspicious, CBS Boston reported.

“Our hearts are broken,” Carbone’s family said in a statement. “Max was a sweet, happy and loving son, brother and friend. He was a hardworking student who cared about helping people. He will be missed dearly.”

Max Carbone Boston Police Department

Carbone, a sophomore, was last seen leaving a party around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Later that day, Boston police issued a missing persons alert and asked the public for help finding him.

The school announced Sunday that Carbone was found dead that morning. His cause of death has not been released.

“We are devastated by the loss of Max. He was a very talented young man who had chosen biomedical engineering as his field of study,” Eric Overstrӧm, the school’s provost, said in a statement.

“He had many friends within and outside of Wentworth, and a warm and loving extended family who will miss him dearly.”