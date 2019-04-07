Local group building beds for needy children

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. That’s where Sleep in Heavenly Peace comes in.

They are an organization that builds and delivers beds to children who do not have one of their own.

Betsy Childress from Sleep in heavenly peace says “the waiting list already is over one hundred and fifty people, so it seems like it has really got some traction and as people learn that we are giving away bedsit will just keep going.”

Today volunteers were split up in stations from building headboards, organizing screws, and sanding.

The finished product was a brand new bed.

“It could make such a huge differencein the life of a child, they are gonna get a good night sleep,they will be able to get upand go to school and preform in school and hopfully stay out of trouble,” says Childress.

This month alone sleep in heavenly peace has made and delivered 74 beds to children in need.

Taylor Brown says after experiencing a bed delivery she knew that she had to do more.

“I know like this is for them and it’s just gonna be really great, cause I’ve also seen pictures and I want to go on a home visit haven’t yet but the kids are so excited and so happy and it’s really wonderful”