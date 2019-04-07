HCSO protects identities at bi-annual shred event

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Dozens came out to participate in the Bi-Annual Shred-IT event Saturday.

With the help of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office’s, A-A-R-P and News 12 co-sponsored this free event.

Car after car drove up and sheriff’s office officials unloaded their trucks or back seats.

The Sheriff’s Annex helped shred sensitive documents and and dispose of medications.

“People want a place where they know that all their documents can be shredded and they are comfortable, and know that they won’t end up somewhere else. Prescriptions are they same thing, you want to know that all those prescriptions are mounted up from a loved one who has been sick for a long time or just old prescriptions that this is just a place where they can get rid of them,” said Sheriff Jim Hammond.

The Sheriffs’s office says if you have documents with your social security number and bank account you should shred them.

You can also drop off unused and expired medications at their office at anytime.