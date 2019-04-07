Giuliani says he’s “not worried” about Mueller report

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said he’s “not worried” about the looming release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s 400-page report, saying the president wants “maximum transparency.”

“I guarantee you, except for little quibbles, I’m not worried about the report at all. There’s no way those two good lawyers would have written that kind of letter if there’s any issue,” Giuliani said on “Face the Nation” Sunday, referring to Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who authored the four-page summary of Mueller’s conclusions.

Giuliani, one Mr. Trump’s staunches defenders on cable news, also lambasted congressional Democrats as “rabid people that hate Trump.” He criticized Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, for comments the New York Democrat made on “Face the Nation” minutes earlier denouncing Barr as a “bias defender” of the president.

“I [have] know[n] Bill Barr for many, many years,” Giuliani added. “I think people in this town know him. He’s a man of the highest integrity.”

He accused Nadler of being hypocritical for suggesting Barr was biased. “When he talks about the attorney general being biased, my goodness, and on his committee he’s got some of the most rabid people that hate Trump,” Giuliani said, referring to the Judiciary chairman.

Giuliani added he was certain the full 400-page Mueller report, which is expected to be released by the Justice Department later this month, would not be more damaging than the summary Barr wrote last month, which said the special counsel found the Trump campaign did not conspire or coordinate with the Kremlin during the 2016 election.

In his four-page letter, Barr said he and Rosenstein concluded Mueller’s findings were not “sufficient” to prove Mr. Trump committed obstruction of justice, but Barr outlined in his summary that the special counsel stopped short of exonerating the president. “While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Mueller wrote in his report, according to Barr’s letter.

Asked if the full report might have evidence that Mr. Trump attempted to obstruct justice, Giuliani said he is “confident there’ll be no evidence of anything really bad” because there would’ve already been leaks to the press if Mueller’s team had gathered any.