CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves defeated Forward Madison 1-0 for the inaugural home opener at Chattanooga Christian Saturday.

Steve Beattie set up Eamon Zayed for the first home goal of the season.

- Advertisement -

Red Wolves will be back at home Saturday, April 20th against the South Georgia Tormenta. Game kicks off at 7 p.m.