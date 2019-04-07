Carter County Man Charged with Killing Mother

Elizabethon, TN (WDEF) – A joint investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of an Elizabethton man, charged in the death of his mother.

On April 6th, investigators were dispatched to 171 Reynolds Road in Elizabethton, after a caregiver reported finding a deceased individual there.

The victim was identified as Edith Betty Ralph, 76.

During the course of the investigation, information was developed that indicated the victim’s son, John Ralph, who lived at the same residence, was the individual responsible for her death.

Saturday night, John Christopher Ralph, 51, was detained and arrested by officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Marshals Service at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Ralph is charged with one count of First Degree Murder and currently being held in the Clayton County (GA) Jail on a $1,000,000 bond, while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.