Blood Assurance in critical need of donors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Blood Assurance is in critical need of blood donations at this time.

Blood assurance says donations have been down since January and the need has gone from urgent to critical.

The urgently need donors for O positive and O negative and A positive and A negative.

Blood Assurance is asking everyone to come and donate blood, they say one donation can save at least three peoples lives if they match your blood type.

Doctors say “it’s very important because it is a act of giving, it is truly an act of love to give to somebody you may never meet. So that’s what this is all about when you come in and donate and save three peoples lives.”

Blood assurance is asking donors to drink plenty of fluids avoid caffeine and eat a meal that is rich in iron before donating.