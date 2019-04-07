6 people, including 2 children, shot at baby shower in Chicago

Two gunmen approached a baby shower in Chicago and opened fire Saturday, injuring six people, including two children, authorities said. Local police said the shooters fled the scene on foot and they believe the shooting is possibly gang-related.

Officers responded to the shooting scene around 6:25 p.m. in the South Side neighborhood of Englewood.

“Cooperation has been very limited with detectives and based on victim profiles, we suspect this could have been a possible retaliatory shooting from an earlier incident that stemmed from an ongoing gang conflict in that neighborhood,” Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

Police investigated the shooting scene in Chicago. CBS Chicago

The injured children were in critical but stable condition, Guglielmi said. “Our prayers are with the two young children that were injured yesterday,” he said.

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the shin, and an 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and chest. She was taken to Christ Hospital and is in critical condition, CBS Chicago reported.

A 42-year-old man was shot twice in the hip; a 23-year-old man was shot in the left foot; and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder.