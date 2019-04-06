Several shot, including two children, at baby shower in Chicago

Chicago police said people at the scene were not cooperating with detectives.
A 10-year-old girl was shot in the shin, and an 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back, CBS Chicago reports. They were both stabilized and taken to a local hospital.
A 29-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and chest. She was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
A 42-year-old man was shot twice in the hip; a 23-year-old man was shot in the left foot; and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder.