New Avicii music will be released a year after his death

Avicii may be gone, but his family is making sure his music doesn’t go unheard. Nearly one year after the Swedish songwriter and producer’s death, Universal Music announced the June release of a new album, titled “TIM.” The lead single, “SOS,” drops April 10.

Avicii, whose given name was Tim Bergling, had nearly completed a 16-track album when he died last April. Universal said in a statement that his collaborators picked up where he left off “to get as close to his vision” as possible. “TIM” will be released on June 6.

“We tried to keep it as close what to Tim would’ve loved, or what Tim would’ve done,” Per Sundan, the president of Universal Music Nordic region, said in a YouTube announcement. “We’re not trying to create the biggest hits ever made. We’re trying to be as close to what Tim would’ve wanted.”

Proceeds from the upcoming album will benefit the newly-established Tim Bergling Foundation, which supports organizations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention.

“He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music,” the statement said. “Since Tim’s passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away – instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world,” Avicii’s team said in a statement.

