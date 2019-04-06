Coachella worker dies after falling at festival site

A worker died Saturday morning while setting up in the staging area at Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, authorities said. Police responded to the festival site around 9:30 a.m. local time Saturday.

Benjamin Guitron of the Indio Police Department told CBS News a person working in the staging area of the concert grounds fell to their death at the scene. Guitron said he was unsure if the worker was secured to the scaffolding.

The Riverside County Coroner’s office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident. TMZ first reported news of the worker’s death.

Festivalgoers arrive at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 13, 2018, in Indio, California. Christopher Polk/Getty

Goldenvoice, the company who organizes the festival, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The first weekend of the festival kicks off on April 12. The second weekend begins April 19.