Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – April 5th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – After A Wet Start, Warmer Days Are Ahead!



Areas of rain will continue to move in through the morning. It will be wet and mild, with early morning temps between 53-55.

Friday Afternoon: These showers move east, leaving lots of leftover clouds and mild temps, with highs near 72. Some clouds, but continued mild and dry for Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny tomorrow, with a dry and warmer afternoon. Highs in the upper 70’s. A few early showers possible Sunday, but continued warm with highs near 80. More clouds with areas of rain and a few possible storms for Monday, ending early Tuesday with continued warm and dry weather for the middle of next week.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.