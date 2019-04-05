After another arrest, sheriff explains why there are so many child sex cases

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office worked with other agencies to arrest a 58 year old man on 30 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Lester Thomas Edwards, Jr. is currently being held here in the Murray county jail without bond.

The sheriff say the investigation into Edwards activities began in New York state where detectives say he was chatting on line with an undercover officer he thought was a 14 year old girl.

A computer and cell phones were recovered at Edwards’ home during the arrest.

Murray County authorities say they contained child pornography.

They say because of technology they are more aware of cases like this.

“With the flow of the internet the flow of information, the flow of information from user, to an offender on the internet I’m going to say not more prevalent, but people are paying more attention.”

Edwards was arrested at his home on Buck Lane.