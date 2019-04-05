McKamey worker got a rabies scare, get your pets vaccinated

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A McKamey Animal Shelter employee had rabies-infected blood sprayed in her face.

In January, Tiffany Newcomb, who is an Animal Services Administrator at the shelter, was asked to assist in the caging of a rabid raccoon.

- Advertisement -

The raccoon sprayed blood in Newcomb’s face and tested positive for rabies shortly after.

This is the seventh wild animal that has tested positive in two years.

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County health department is urging people to get rabies vaccinations for their pets.

Their low-cost rabies vaccination clinics will kick off today from 4 PM until 6 PM.

Experts urge pet owners to never try to pet or feed wildlife.

But they say vaccinating their pets is the best way to ensure everyone stays safe.

Bonnie Deakins with the Health Department told us “Dogs and cats are the ones that might interact with the wildlife and contract rabies themselves, so vaccinating your pet is the bet way to help humans prevent rabies.”

The clinics will end next Saturday.

A list of all the times and locations.