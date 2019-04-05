Lady Vols Evina Westbrook Enters Transfer Portal

Lady Vols guard Evina Westbrook has entered the transfer portal, meaning she’ll likely leave the program. Westbrook was one of Tennessee’s top players, averaging a team high 15 points a game last season. The Lady Vols are also looking for a new head coach to replace Holly Warlick, who was fired after seven seasons on the job.

Westbrook grabbed a lot of attention following Tennessee’s loss to UCLA in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Since the Lady Vols struggled through a 19-13 record, Westbrook was asked after the UCLA loss what the team needed to look at in the off-season. Said Westbrook, “I just think off-the-court stuff, steps need to be taken with our staff and just overall off the court with this team.”