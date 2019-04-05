GoFundMe set up for Rhea Co. teen killed in car wreck

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – A “go fund me” account has been started to raise money for the funeral of a Rhea county girl killed in a car crash Wednesday night .
15 year old Chelsea Gunter died following a wreck about 8:15 pm on “White Flats Road” in Dayton.
She was a student at Rhea county High School .
T-H-P says the vehicle she was in ran off the roadway and into a ditch.
It rolled over several times, throwing the girl out. She was not wearing a seat belt.
The juvenile driver faces charges.
Another passenger was also injured.
Counselors were at Rhea county high school yesterday and today.
The funeral will be Saturday.