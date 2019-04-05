Fisher-Price warns its Rock ‘n Play Sleeper linked to 10 infant deaths

Fisher-Price and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Friday warned parents and caregivers about the toymaker’s Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, which they said is linked to 10 infant deaths.

The deaths occurred when the infants rolled over in the device while unrestrained. All 10 children were older than 3 months old, which is typically when infants are able to roll themselves from their backs to their stomachs and vice versa.

“Because deaths continue to occur, [the Consumer Product Safety Commission] is recommending consumers stop use of the product by three months of age, or as soon as an infant exhibits rollover capabilities,” the statement said. “CPSC has previously warned consumers to use restraints in infant inclined sleep products.”

The statement doesn’t mention a product recall.