Erlanger honors organ donors

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Erlanger is “raising” the donate for life flag today in recognition of donor awareness month.

Erlanger is the second leading donor hospital system in Tennessee.

The hospital is recognizing the 36 patients that gave the gift of life by being organ donors in 2018 the 36 individuals saved 130 lives.

“More than 113,000 are on the waiting list today and over 3,000 lives here in Tennessee because of the critical need of life saving organs 20 people die everyday.”

Every 10 minutes a new name will be added to the Donor List.