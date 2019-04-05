Employment bounces back in March with 196K jobs added

The numbers show “that growth might be slowing but underlying fundamentals remain strong,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.

On average, the economy has added 180,000 jobs a month for the past three months.

Economists had expected about 175,000 jobs to be added in March, after an unusually sluggish February. That month saw just 33,000 jobs added, according to revised figures released this month–just a tenth of the jobs added the month before.

Pay growth moderates

Wage growth was slower than in prior months. Average hourly wages rose 3.2 percent year-over-year, below their pace of growth this year.

Low inflation is one of the culprits behind lower-than-expected wage growth, economists say. Another is that businesses have been sweetening their job offers in non-financial ways, such as better benefits or more flexibility.

“When you look at base pay, employers haven’t been offering the big pay raises that we’ve seen in the past,” said Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor.

Even so, wages are outpacing inflation, which is good news for household budgets.

“Job gains and good wage growth will push household spending higher in 2019; consumer spending accounts for two-thirds of the U.S. economy,” noted PNC chief economist Gus Faucher in an email after the numbers were released.