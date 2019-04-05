Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – April 5, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do here in Chattanooga this weekend.

It’s the first weekend of the year for Chattanooga Lookouts baseball games!

They’re taking on the Montgomery Biscuits all weekend long.

Friday’s and Saturday’s games start at 7:15 p.m. at AT&T Field.

There will also be fireworks right after Friday night’s game.

The Lookouts also play the Biscuits again on Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

Up and coming guitarist and vocalist Paul Childers is playing music by the three Kings, on Saturday night – Albert, Freddie, and BB.

The show featuring the three blues legends starts at 7 p.m. at Songbirds North Stage.

On Saturday afternoon, head over to the North Shore for the Taco Crawl.

As you walk through the area, eat the best tacos, and drink top notch margaritas from several local restaurants.

It’s all happening from 12 to 6 p.m.

The event is for those 21 and up.

Springtime is also a great time for Vintage Market Days, happening all weekend long.

It features upscale vintage-inspired art, antiques, clothing, jewelry and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the First Tennessee Pavilion.