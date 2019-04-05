Cleveland First Responders rescue baby ducks this morning

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Lunch traffic was slowed down on Friday by a dramatic rescue of sorts.

Cleveland firefighters, police and even animal control officers rushed to Ocoee Crossing next to the Chick-fil-A around 11 AM.

Despite the busy traffic, a driver noticed that baby ducks were in mortal danger at a street drain.

The first responders created a plan for their rescue which involved going head first into the grate.

They came up with 3 little ducklings.. and a great photo opportunity!

No one was injured in the successful rescue.

(Photos by Officer Caleb Robinson)