Cleveland First Responders rescue baby ducks this morning

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Lunch traffic was slowed down on Friday by a dramatic rescue of sorts.
Cleveland firefighters, police and even animal control officers rushed to Ocoee Crossing next to the Chick-fil-A around 11 AM.
- Advertisement -
Despite the busy traffic, a driver noticed that baby ducks were in mortal danger at a street drain.
The first responders created a plan for their rescue which involved going head first into the grate.
They came up with 3 little ducklings.. and a great photo opportunity!
No one was injured in the successful rescue.
(Photos by Officer Caleb Robinson)
1 of 5