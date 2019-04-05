Chattanooga Red Wolves Ready For Inaugural Home Game in the Scenic City

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) We’ve enjoyed professional baseball for years in Chattanooga with the Lookouts.

Now we get professional soccer.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves usher in pro soccer with their inaugural home debut Saturday at 7pm at Chattanooga Christian.

We saw the Red Wolves in an exhibition match in Chattanooga in February.

But Saturday night it’s the real deal in the Scenic City as the Red Wolves play their home opener.

Said head coach Tim Hankinson:”Getting in front of our home fans. You know there’s a great soccer IQ in this community. Soccer has grown. I look at Chattanooga as a soccer city.”

Said player Colin Falvey:”It’s our first opportunity to show the fans and the city of Chattanooga a very different level of soccer, and that’s what we are focused on doing tomorrow night.”

Reporter:”What do you hope fans walk away with on Saturday?”

Said Hankinson:”Just a greater passion for the game itself and embracing these players. I think when you watch you start to develop a favorite player.”

The Red Wolves lost their first game of the season last week against North Texas.

Chattanooga fell behind 3-0 before falling 3-2.

Said Hankinson:”Well we made some mistakes last week against Dallas. Probably gave them two of their goals. But I think the true test, and what we take from the game is the final 15 minutes where we didn’t put our heads down. We showed our metal and scored two great goals to finish the game.”

Plenty of marketing and merchandise has gone into the team, now it’s time to deliver on the field.

Said Falvey:”Just to put on the jersey and play in front of a new crowd and get to entertain them at a new soccer level in the city I think is an exciting time for everybody. I think the players are up for the task, and it’s all systems go for tomorrow night.”