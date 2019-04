Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Montgomery scored two runs in the 8th inning on their way to a 3-1 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts. With the score tied at one, Josh Lowe tripled off the wall in left center to score a run. Then Dalton Kelly singled home Lowe to give Montgomery the 3-1 win. Tony Santillan got the start for Chattanooga. He threw five innings, allowing just one run with eight strikeouts.